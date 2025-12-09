Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Alina Habba resigns as U.S. attorney for New Jersey December 8, 2025 / 01:05

Alina Habba’s new job in Trump’s Justice Dept. isn’t much better than her old one

After resigning as an interim U.S. attorney, Habba will serve as Pam Bondi’s senior advisor on federal prosecutors nationwide. That’s not a good idea.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post