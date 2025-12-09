Alina Habba’s new job in Trump’s Justice Dept. isn’t much better than her old one

Alina Habba’s tenure as an interim U.S. attorney was, by any fair measure, a multifaceted disaster. It also wasn’t altogether legal.

As my MS NOW colleague Jordan Rubin explained, a federal appellate panel ruled last week that a district court was correct to disqualify Habba as the top federal prosecutor in New Jersey. This week, Donald Trump’s former lawyer took the next logical step and resigned from the post she never should’ve held in the first place.

But as part of her announcement, the Republican lawyer also let the public know about her next gig. From Habba’s written statement:

My fight will now stretch across the country. As we wait for further review of the court’s ruling, I will continue to serve the Department of Justice as the Senior Advisor to the Attorney General for U.S. Attorneys.

Around the same time, Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed in a statement that Habba will be “continuing with the Justice Department” as Bondi’s senior advisor on federal prosecutors nationwide.