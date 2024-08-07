Bitter Trump-Vance campaign is no match for Harris-Walz joy

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 7 episode of “Morning Joe.”

Even conservatives have been talking about Vice President Kamala Harris and Gov. Tim Walz’s rally on Tuesday, remarking how well those two did — and the vibrancy of it all.

It’s hope, optimism and joy versus the promise of retribution, anger, bitterness and division.

And if you look at the candidates’ schedules, it’s also the active versus the inert.

You have Harris flying out of Washington on Wednesday and heading to Wisconsin, doing an event there and then going straight to Detroit. Her schedule is busy morning, noon and night.

Here’s how Donald Trump laid out his schedule for Wednesday: “I will be interviewed tomorrow morning at 7:30 A.M. on Fox & Friends. Much to talk about. ENJOY!”

The truth is, whenever Trump does go out he damages his campaign. His campaign has been very straightforward and honest about that. They want to hide him. They want to keep him from going out and talking because we see what happens when he does.

He went to Georgia and basically created a political civil war inside the Georgia Republican Party — making devastating comments, not only about Gov. Brian Kemp, but the governor’s wife, which again, is the last thing he needed to do.

It’s clear this is going to be a campaign of contrast.