Bitter Trump-Vance campaign is no match for Harris-Walz joy

At their first joint rally, the optimism of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz contrasted sharply with Donald Trump's campaign of anger.

Joe: Last night was, hope, optimism and joy vs. anger, chaos, the promise of retribution  August 7, 2024 / 11:09
By  Joe Scarborough  and  Allison Detzel

Joe Scarborough

Former Rep. Joe Scarborough, R-Fla., is co-host of MS NOW's "Morning Joe" alongside Mika Brzezinski — a show that Time magazine calls "revolutionary." In addition to his career in television, Joe is a two-time New York Times best-selling author. His most recent book is "The Right Path: From Ike to Reagan, How Republicans Once Mastered Politics — and Can Again."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.