Kamala Harris explores her most painful campaign moments in ‘107 Days’

The image that will remain with me long after reading Vice President Kamala Harris’ new book, “107 Days,” written with the help of the Pulitzer-Prize winning author Geraldine Brooks, is the description of her trusted social secretary painstakingly peeling the frosting off election-night cupcakes that spelled out the words, “Madame President.”
“It says a lot about how traumatized we both were by what happened that night that Doug and I never discussed it with each other until I sat down to write this book,” Harris writes.
Putting her story on paper may have provided a catharsis for Harris, but less so for readers, especially those who were pulling for her victory. To be honest, it’s hard to feel anything close to closure when her defeat was the beginning of such a dispiriting and destructive chapter in American politics.
A best-selling book and a sold-out book tour won’t lead her down a path strewn with roses and confetti. She knows that, and she marched forward anyway with the ultimate look inside a campaign compressed by time, questions of loyalties, rhetorical missteps and America’s persistent uncertainly about accepting a woman in the nation’s highest office.
This is not a woulda-coulda-shoulda explanation of a failed campaign. Harris is confident on the page, describing herself as a joyful warrior who claimed to be ready from the moment Joe Biden made that fateful July call to tell her he was exiting the race. And yet she does address and own up to strategic and rhetorical mistakes, including the explanation for why she never appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast (she actually wanted to do it, she writes).
Or, why she could not find the right words to counter the ads claiming that “Kamala is for they/them, President Trump is for You.”
Of her appearance on “The View” 28 days before the election, Harris writes: “Everything was going well. Until it wasn’t.”
With a largely female daytime audience, “The View” was supposed to be comfy-cozy terrain. Co-host Sunny Hostin recalled on air a moment Biden had appeared on the show and said there was not a single thing that he did that his vice president could not do. That would normally be the preamble to a home run, a fat pitch over the plate.
Hostin asked, “What do you think would be the biggest specific difference between your presidency and the Biden presidency?” Harris was predictably cautious in talking about their “shared life experiences.”
But the follow-up tripped her up. “If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?”
Harris notes that she had prepped for that question and had notes on it and had addressed that issue from a slightly different angle during a debate. Yet on that morning, with the election less than a month away, she said, “There is not a thing that comes to mind.”
“I had no idea I’d just pulled the pin on a hand grenade,” she said. “I wasn’t braced for the explosion that was coming.”
That fat pitch over the plate instead went to Donald Trump, who used that statement on repeat in campaign ads shackling her to Biden’s sinking popularity and Trump’s “sleepy Joe” portrayal of him as enfeeble and ineffective.
“Why. Didn’t. I. Separate. Myself. From. Joe. Biden?” Harris asks in her book, that exact punctuation included to underscore her frustration with realizing after the fact that people needed to see a separation between the two of them. The answer on the page comes down to a cocktail of caution, loyalty and a zone of trust.
That’s in stark contrast to cautions from campaign advisor David Plouffe, who, Harris writes, repeatedly told her, “People hate Joe Biden.” Now hate may be a hyperbolic word, but Plouffe was clearly trying to give her permission to go her own way and to distance herself from an unpopular president. Her loyalty prevented that then and her loyalty is still persistent in the pages of her book.
In “107 Days,” some of the roughest jabs at Biden are placed in quotations from other people instead of Harris herself.
She writes of when her husband, Doug Emhoff, for instance, fumed when summoned to meet with Jill Biden during a July Fourth celebration and Jill asked if he and Harris were duly supportive of the Bidens.
“They hide you away for four years, give you impossible, s— jobs, don’t correct the record when those tasks are mischaracterized, never fight back when you’re attacked, never praise your accomplishments, and now, finally, they want you out there on that balcony, standing right beside them,” Emhoff said. “Now, finally, they know you are an asset, and they need you to reassure the American people.”
One of the most candid insights into Harris’ complicated relationship with Biden and her team comes early on in the book when Harris explains the tensions around her rising popularity as she was traveling the country speaking out about the Dobbs decision and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza after she had been pivoted away from an early assignment to focus on the border.
Harris had delivered remarks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where civil rights marchers were brutally attacked in 1965. She used the occasion to deliver carefully calibrated remarks that expressed support for Israel while calling for increased aid to Palestinians and the demand that Hamas release hostages. The remarks had been approved and vetted. But when they went viral, Biden’s team was displeased.
Harris writes: “Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital,” she wrote. “His team didn’t get it.”
A lot of women who read those words will feel that deep in their bones. Because while people might be loath to admit it, ambition in a woman is too often viewed with a combination of ambivalence and disdain. Ambition can be interpreted as undue aspiration and when that happens, the math in that zero sum game never works. When a woman is expected to dim her light to make others feel more comfortable, it’s not just the woman who loses. The same holds true when she has to downplay her story — or her justifiable anger.