Biden and Harris need to connect the dots on the economy for Americans

This is an adapted excerpt from the Oct. 4 episode of “Morning Joe.”
The Biden administration woke up to some good news on Friday. The U.S. economy added 254,000 jobs in September, blowing past the 150,000 expected. Not only did September’s numbers beat economists’ expectations, but data from previous months were also revised upward and the unemployment rate fell from 4.2% in August to 4.1%.
This is good news. By almost all measures, we’ve got a strong economy, except for one thing that matters an awful lot: how Americans feel about it. It’s a reason why Donald Trump continues to poll better among likely voters on handling the economy.
That feeling is largely frustration that prices are still too high. I’m not talking about the pace of inflation — just the fact that everything seems to cost more.
Now, the administration and the Harris campaign point to all the recent positive economic news, but they don’t always connect the dots to one reason behind those prices: the rise in wages.
Yes, price increases can be due to “greedflation.” Corporations have held wages low for years while raising prices and pocketing big profits. Many businesses could increase wages and benefits without higher prices. That’s why many politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, want to investigate and go after those engaging in price gouging.