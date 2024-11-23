A key lesson from Matt Gaetz’s withdrawal

When pushback works

There is a reason that presidential transition teams have extensively vetted nominees for decades. This process can (and should) expose the skeletons, the conflicts of interest and, yes, even the immorality of some president-elect picks.

The process typically involves hours of intensive interviews with the candidates, an FBI background check and extensive reviews with teams of lawyers about backgrounds and qualifications.

It sounds invasive because it is invasive. But it also allows presidents-elect to weed out people who either can’t be confirmed or shouldn’t be confirmed to any Cabinet job.

Maybe Matt Gaetz would have still been Trump’s choice had that full process been carried out. But it seems like a lot of information about Gaetz came out in the press after his pick — information that perhaps Trump did not have (and should have had).

And Gaetz isn’t the only pick who may end up mired in more controversy. The Trump team allegedly was surprised by the extent of the Pete Hegseth allegations. And there is likely a lot more to the story of Tulsi Gabbard’s trip to Syria to meet with brutal dictator Bashar al-Assad.

So what we have learned from Gaetz’s short-lived nomination is that no transition team should cut corners on vetting. But we also learned there is a limit to Trump’s power over the Senate.

These poorly made decisions from the Trump administration will keep coming. But this week proves pushback works. Now is the time to call your representatives and remind them that Trump’s chaos doesn’t need to become our new normal.

A story you should be following: Mike Johnson’s bathroom ban

There are a lot of things happening in the world right now. But Rep. Nancy Mace and House Republican leadership are particularly distressed, it seems, about trans women using bathrooms in the Capitol.

This week, Johnson announced a new policy barring transgender individuals from using the restrooms in the Capitol that align with their gender identity — a move transparently aimed at Rep.-elect Sarah McBride of Delaware, the first transgender member of Congress.

Johnson claims the bathroom ban is about “protecting women’s spaces.” But when members like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene say they’d get into a “physical altercation” if forced to share a bathroom with a trans colleague, it’s obvious this isn’t about safety or privacy.

And here’s the kicker: Trans women have been using Capitol bathrooms for years, including throughout the entire Trump administration. Mace, who pushed for this ban, didn’t seem concerned about “incidents” then, because there weren’t any.

McBride, for her part, has shown remarkable grace, calling the policy “petty” and urging colleagues to stay focused on the work that matters, like lowering costs for families in Delaware and beyond.

The silver lining: The more Republicans pull stunts like this, the clearer it becomes who’s focused on the real issues — and who’s not.

A race to watch: New Jersey’s gubernatorial election

New Jersey’s 2025 governor’s race is already shaping up to be one of the most competitive in years. Rep. Mikie Sherrill is the latest Democrat to announce her candidacy, joining a crowded field that includes Rep. Josh Gottheimer, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop and others. On the Republican side, former state Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli and conservative radio host Bill Spadea have thrown their hats into the ring.

This race comes amid surprising political shifts in New Jersey. Vice President Kamala Harris won the state by just 5 points in 2024 — down from President Joe Biden’s 16-point margin in 2020. With Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy facing the end of his term limits, Jersey’s next governor could signal how far right the state has shifted over the course of Trump’s political career.