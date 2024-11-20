Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

How Nancy Mace went from LGBTQ ally to anti-trans culture warrior

Sarah McBride's election as the first openly trans member of Congress spurred Mace into anti-trans grandstanding.

Nancy Mace at a Joint Conference Committee meeting
Nancy Mace at a Joint Conference Committee meeting, on Nov. 29, 2023. Michael Brochstein / Sipa USA via Reuters file
By  Brad Polumbo

Brad Polumbo

Brad Polumbo is an independent journalist and host of the "Brad vs Everyone" podcast. 