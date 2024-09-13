How the Supreme Court chipped away at the Violence Against Women Act

President Joe Biden commemorated the 30th anniversary of the Violence Against Women Act this week, which he introduced as a senator. As the president recognized what he called his proudest legislative achievement Thursday, it’s worth remembering the Supreme Court’s role in curbing it.

That happened in 2000, when the justices split 5-4 in the case of United States v. Morrison. In the decision authored by then-Chief Justice William Rehnquist, the court approved striking down a provision that let gender-based violence victims sue perpetrators in federal court. The only justice from that ruling who’s still on the court today is Clarence Thomas, who joined Rehnquist’s majority opinion.

In that opinion, Rehnquist wrote that Congress lacked the authority to enact the provision. Part of the majority’s rationale for that conclusion was the Constitution’s commerce clause, which gives Congress the authority to regulate interstate commerce. “Gender-motivated crimes of violence are not, in any sense of the phrase, economic activity,” Rehnquist wrote.

While dissenting justices pointed to the “mountain of data assembled by Congress … showing the effects of violence against women on interstate commerce,” the majority wrote that it rejected the argument “that Congress may regulate noneconomic, violent criminal conduct based solely on that conduct’s aggregate effect on interstate commerce.”