Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Ashley Biden describes in DNC remarks how her father embodies ‘girl dad’ spirit August 19, 2024 / 07:23

How the Supreme Court chipped away at the Violence Against Women Act

On VAWA’s 30th anniversary, it’s worth remembering how the justices struck down a provision in 2000 that let victims of gender-based violence sue perpetrators in federal court.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post