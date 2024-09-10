Opinion

‘Follow the money’: What Clarence Thomas and those MAGA influencers have in common September 5, 2024 / 05:33

Ginni Thomas news boosts calls for Clarence Thomas recusal ahead of Supreme Court term

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin raised concerns after the justice’s wife reportedly praised an organization’s opposition to Supreme Court reform.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

