Ginni Thomas news boosts calls for Clarence Thomas recusal ahead of Supreme Court term

Justice Clarence Thomas faces yet another call to recuse himself, following reporting that his wife, Ginni Thomas, praised a conservative religious group’s opposition to Supreme Court reform. Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, D-Ill., called on the justice to recuse himself from cases involving that group, the First Liberty Institute.
ProPublica reported that Ginni wrote in an email to the group, “YOU GUYS HAVE FILLED THE SAILS OF MANY JUDGES. CAN I JUST TELL YOU, THANK YOU SO, SO, SO MUCH.”
Of course, calls to reform the court — some of which have been endorsed by President Joe Biden recently — have gained traction due in part to Thomas’ ethics scandals.
The justice rejected calls to step aside in other cases this past term, including ones related to the Jan. 6 insurrection, despite Ginni’s backing of Donald Trump’s effort to subvert the 2020 presidential election. So there’s little reason to expect Durbin’s latest call to sway Thomas this time around. Durbin didn’t cite any specific First Liberty Institute cases in his announcement, though the Supreme Court adds cases to its docket on a rolling basis.