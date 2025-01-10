What to know about the TikTok ban case at the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court kicks off the new year with a hearing in an interesting and important case involving TikTok and the First Amendment. Here’s what you need to know as the justices hold oral arguments Friday morning in Washington.

The dispute in TikTok v. Garland stems from a federal law called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act. Passed on a bipartisan basis and signed into law by President Joe Biden in April 2024, the law would ban the popular social media app’s U.S. operations if its Chinese parent company (ByteDance) doesn’t sell it. The law is set to take effect Jan. 19, a day before Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Who are the parties in the case?

On one side is TikTok and users of the platform, and on the other is the federal government.

The federal appeals court in Washington rejected a First Amendment challenge to the law, prompting TikTok and users of the app to petition the Supreme Court. They asked the justices to review the appeals court’s ruling against them and to stop the law from taking effect in the meantime. The justices didn’t halt the law, but they agreed to review the appeal on a speedy timeline ahead of the Jan. 19 divestment deadline.

What are the arguments?

Represented by former Trump solicitor general, Noel Francisco, TikTok and ByteDance argue in their brief that the justification for shutting down TikTok in the U.S. is “at war with the First Amendment.” They called it unlawful suppression of Americans’ speech and criticized the appeals court for upholding the law based on risks that China could exercise control over the platform, noting that the government conceded it has no evidence China has attempted such control.

Likewise in their separate brief, users wrote that “whatever challenges the possibility of a foreign adversary influencing the views of Americans might present, the array of permissible responses has never included censoring speech.”