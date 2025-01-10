Trump’s sentencing hearing also spared him from asking for mercy

Welcome, Deadline: Legal Newsletter readers. Hemmed in by the reality that the man before him was the future president of the United States, New York state Judge Juan Merchan handed down a sentence essentially amounting to no punishment at all.
A jury unanimously found that President-elect Donald Trump violated New York criminal law by falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment that his former attorney made to adult film star Stormy Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election.
Trump will now be the first president to enter the White House having been convicted of a felony.
By the time he appeared virtually in Merchan’s courtroom Friday morning, Trump knew full well that he would face no real penalty for his conviction. The judge was well-aware that we bubble-wrap presidents and protect them from legal proceedings and sentences that could undermine their ability to do their jobs.
This spared Trump from having to do what virtually any other defendant would do: plead for a light sentence based on mitigating factors. Instead, Trump recycled some of his greatest hits about the case, arguing that he “did nothing wrong” and that the charges amounted to “a political witch hunt.”