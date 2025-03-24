The Trump administration has a high bar in trying to remove the Perkins Coie judge

UPDATE (March 26, 2025, 5:24 p.m.): On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell denied the Justice Department’s motion to disqualify her, writing that the government relied “only on speculation, innuendo, and basic legal disagreements that provide no basis for disqualification of a judge.”

The Justice Department wants to remove U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell from the Perkins Coie case, after the Obama-appointed judge curbed President Donald Trump’s order targeting the law firm. But as I explained during U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s handling of Trump’s classified documents case, it’s a high bar to remove a judge — so the Trump administration shouldn’t bank on getting rid of Howell.

Recall that the DOJ under then-special counsel Jack Smith didn’t take the step that the DOJ under Trump is taking against Howell. When Smith appealed Cannon’s decision to dismiss Trump’s documents case, outside groups supporting Smith called for her ouster; but the appeals court didn’t rule before Trump won the 2024 election, after which Smith moved to dismiss the case based on DOJ policy against prosecuting sitting presidents.

But with the DOJ making a motion for Howell’s disqualification, we should get a court ruling on the subject.

And what is the Justice Department arguing? From its motion filed Friday, here’s a summary of the government’s position why, in its words, the judge “has repeatedly demonstrated partiality against and animus towards the President” in several past cases in addition to the present one:

Examples include this Court enabling the improper efforts of disgraced former prosecutor Jack Smith despite a readily apparent lack of venue in this District; wrongly suggesting in public that President Trump is an authoritarian; and incorrectly finding that President Trump — the most well-known man on Earth — presents a flight risk where even the prior Administration’s Department of Justice had to retract such a suggestion. This Court’s comments at the hearing on the meritless motion for a temporary restraining order (“TRO”) in this case, including gratuitous and biased references by this Court regarding the investigation of Special Counsel Robert Mueller (“Mueller Report”), confirm that reasonable observers may view this Court as incapable of fairly adjudicating these claims against the Commander-In-Chief.