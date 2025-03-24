Opinion

Why has Trump become ‘laser focused’ on attorneys and law firms? March 23, 2025 / 09:36

The Trump administration has a high bar in trying to remove the Perkins Coie judge

As we were reminded when Trump appointee Aileen Cannon presided over the classified documents case, it’s difficult to force a trial judge’s recusal.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

