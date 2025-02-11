The Trump classified documents case is officially done against all defendants

It’s official: The classified documents case is done. On Tuesday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted the Trump Justice Department’s motion to dismiss its appeal against the remaining defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira.

To be sure, the case was effectively dead once Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon had already dismissed the case against all three defendants last year, including Trump. The government was challenging the Trump-appointed judge’s dismissal on appeal when he won the election, which led the DOJ to withdraw the appeal as to Trump, due to federal policy against prosecuting sitting presidents. Once Trump took office, it seemed like he would either pardon his former co-defendants or move to dismiss the appeal against them, and the Justice Department did the latter.