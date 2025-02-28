Ask Jordan: How can we hold a president accountable?

“With the Supreme Court’s opinion on presidential immunity for official acts, is the ability of the House to bring impeachment proceedings on a future president even a viable solution for holding a president accountable anymore?”

— M. Auricchio, Albany, N.Y.

Hi M.,

Yes, it is. In fact, the immunity ruling makes impeachment an even more important accountability tool.

Before last year’s ruling in Trump v. United States, it was generally understood that former presidents were subject to prosecution. Otherwise, there wouldn’t have been much point to Gerald Ford pardoning Richard Nixon in the wake of the Watergate scandal. Had the Trump immunity standard been in effect then, Nixon might not have had to worry about criminal punishment in 1974.

Fast forward to the more recent past, when Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell said in justifying his decision to not convict Trump in his Jan. 6 impeachment trial: “We have a criminal justice system in this country” that former presidents aren’t immune from.