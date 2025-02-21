Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Mitch McConnell loved the Senate. Then he broke it.

The former leader of the Senate Republicans announced Thursday that he wouldn't seek re-election in 2026.

GOP’s Mitch McConnell retires: RNC vet Steele on the Trumpified legacy February 20, 2025 / 06:49
By  Hayes Brown
Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown

Hayes Brown is a writer and editor for MS NOW Daily.