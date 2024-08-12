Opinion

We have more questions than answers about Trump campaign’s hack claim

Iran is intent on interfering with our next election. But it could also be true that someone with the Trump campaign decided to leak some embarrassing data about JD Vance.

J.D. Vance and Donald Trump stand onstage during a campaign rally at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich.,
J.D. Vance and Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Mich., on July 20, 2024. Getty Images file
By  Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi

Frank Figliuzzi is an MSNBC columnist and a former FBI director.