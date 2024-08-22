Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro says Democrats are the party of ‘real freedom’ at the DNC August 21, 2024 / 05:52

Trump pushes unconstitutional punishment for flag-burning at DNC protests

Not for the first time, the former president called for the jailing of people who burn the American flag. That would violate the First Amendment.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 22, 2024, 11:23 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post