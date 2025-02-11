Asked whether he sees JD Vance as his successor, Trump hedges

Whether Donald Trump realized this or not, when he was in the market for a 2024 running mate — things didn’t work out well for his first political partner — he wasn’t just picking a future vice president. Trump was also helping choose the front-runner for the Republican Party’s 2028 presidential ticket.

After all, the incumbent president can’t run for a third term, no matter how many times he talks about the possibility. When Trump tapped then-Sen. JD Vance for the job last year, he was necessarily picking the man who’d be well positioned to lead his party once Trump grudgingly exited the stage. Vance didn’t speak publicly about his future electoral plans, but the Ohio Republican is just 40 years old, and there’s no reason to assume he’d be eyeing retirement ahead of the next national election cycle.

Indeed, recent history is worth keeping in mind: When was the last time a sitting vice president launched a White House race and failed to win their party’s nomination? Since the dawn of the modern primary system, it’s never happened.

With this in mind, Fox News’ Bret Baier asked the president, “Do you view Vice President JD Vance as your successor, the Republican nominee in 2028?” Trump didn’t say yes.

Baier: Do you view JD Vance as your successor?Trump: No — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2025-02-10T21:01:06.521Z

“No,” the president said, quickly adding, “but he’s very capable.”