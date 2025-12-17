Opinion

How the Trump-Putin peace plan puts more than 1 million Ukrainian children at risk

The systematic Russification of schools in occupied territories aims to wipe out the Ukrainian national identity.

Past 3 years in Ukraine have been ‘devastating’ for children, 5.1M+ displaced February 24, 2025 / 03:47
By  Irwin Redlener

Irwin Redlener, M.D., is an MS NOW public health analyst and co-founder of the Ukraine Children's Action Project. He teaches at Columbia University's School of International and Public Affairs.  