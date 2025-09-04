Trump administration asks Supreme Court for speedy tariffs review after appellate loss

We could learn fairly soon what the Supreme Court thinks of Donald Trump’s tariff powers. His administration filed a petition to the justices Wednesday night seeking high court review, as well as a motion to expedite the case. The latter filing said the plaintiffs who just beat the administration at the appeals court don’t oppose the justices hearing the case or doing so on an expedited basis.

If the high court adheres to the proposed speedy schedule, then the justices will decide by Sept. 10 whether to take the case. (That would be moving very fast by high court standards.) On the expedited timeline, the parties would submit their briefs ahead of a hearing the first week in November. The justices wouldn’t be on a deadline to rule after that (they usually decide the term’s cases by July); although if they agree to expedited consideration, then their ruling on tariffs could come much sooner.

Whenever it would come, such a ruling carries great implications for the economy and executive power during a presidential term in which the Roberts Court has already granted Trump expansive powers.