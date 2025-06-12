Unanimous Supreme Court backs family lawsuit in case of FBI SWAT raid on wrong house

If law enforcement wrongly raids your house, damages your property and assaults innocent occupants, you might think you could sue the government over it. But legal accountability is hard to come by.

Yet, the Supreme Court just unanimously gave hope to a family’s lawsuit in the wake of a predawn FBI SWAT raid in 2017 in suburban Atlanta.

Agents meant to search a suspected gang hideout but instead stormed into the home occupied by Hilliard Toi Cliatt, his partner Curtrina Martin and her 7-year-old son. Justice Neil Gorsuch’s opinion for the court recounted the ordeal:

A six-member SWAT team, led by FBI Special Agent Lawrence Guerra, breached the front door and detonated a flash-bang grenade. … Fearing a home invasion, Mr. Cliatt and Ms. Martin hid in a bedroom closet. … But the SWAT team soon found the couple’s hiding spot, dragged Mr. Cliatt from the closet, ‘threw [him] down on the floor,’ handcuffed him, and began ‘bombarding [him] with questions.’ … Meanwhile, another officer trained his weapon on Ms. Martin, who was lying on the floor half-naked, having fallen inside the closet. … Only then did another officer stumble across some mail with the home’s address on it and realize the team had the wrong house.

The couple sued the government under the Federal Tort Claims Act. But the district court rejected their claims, and the Atlanta-based federal appeals court affirmed the rejection.