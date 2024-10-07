Supreme Court rejects R. Kelly’s appeal of his sex crime convictions

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected R. Kelly’s bid to upend his federal sex crimes convictions, declining to review the disgraced singer’s petition, which raised a statute of limitations issue that an appeals court flatly rejected.

The justices denied the petition without comment from any members of the court after the government declined to weigh in on the matter. The high court didn’t ask the government to respond before it put the petition on for its private conference Sept. 30, a sign the appeal was on its way to rejection.

The disgraced singer was appealing his conviction in Chicago for producing child pornography and enticing minors to engage in sexual activity, for which he was sentenced to 20 years. (In another case in New York that’s under a separate pending appeal, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years, though 19 years of the two sentences are set to be served concurrently.) The 57-year-old, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is currently slated to be released from prison in 2045.