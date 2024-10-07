Ocasio-Cortez, Raskin demand answers from Chief Justice Roberts following NYT report

The Supreme Court’s new term starts Monday, with plenty of open questions about whether and how the justices will be involved in deciding the 2024 presidential election, as well as how they’ll resolve a host of disputes over guns, transgender rights and much more.

But a letter sent Friday from House Democrats to Chief Justice John Roberts underscores open questions that still linger from last term about how the Roberts Court operates in deciding its biggest cases while under an ethical cloud.

The letter, from Reps. Jamie Raskin of Maryland and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, cited a New York Times report from last month that said Roberts took over authorship of a Jan. 6-related opinion from Justice Samuel Alito after the Times reported in May that a symbol of the Stop the Steal movement flew outside Alito’s home following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Chief Justice John Roberts, left, and Justice Samuel Alito during the formal group photograph at the Supreme Court on Oct. 7, 2022. Eric Lee / Bloomberg via Getty Images file

We already knew that Roberts authored the 6-3 ruling in Fischer v. United States, which narrowed obstruction charges against Jan. 6 criminal defendants — including, potentially, Donald Trump.

But Alito having been initially assigned to write it was a new detail from the Times report last month. When he’s in the majority, the chief has the power to assign who writes the opinion; otherwise, it’s the senior-most justice. (NBC News and MSNBC didn’t independently confirm the Times report, which was based on “justices’ private memos, documentation of the proceedings and interviews with court insiders, both conservative and liberal, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because deliberations are supposed to be kept secret.”)