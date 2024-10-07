Opinion

Rep. Jamie Raskin: ‘American carnage is Trump’s legacy’ October 2, 2024 / 06:59

Ocasio-Cortez, Raskin demand answers from Chief Justice Roberts following NYT report

Unanswered questions about Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas linger as a new Supreme Court term begins.

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

