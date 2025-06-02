Opinion

How AR-15 bullets impact the human body March 30, 2023 / 04:44

Supreme Court declines AR-15 ban appeal that Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch would’ve taken

Justice Kavanaugh wrote a separate statement saying the court “should and presumably will address the AR–15 issue soon, in the next Term or two.”

By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

