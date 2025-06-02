Supreme Court declines AR-15 ban appeal that Thomas, Alito and Gorsuch would’ve taken

The Supreme Court refused to take up what would’ve been its next big gun case on Monday, declining to weigh in on Maryland’s ban on certain so-called assault weapons. But three justices objected and a fourth wrote that the court “should and presumably will address the AR–15 issue soon, in the next Term or two.”

That unusually specific statement came from Justice Brett Kavanaugh. He didn’t go as far as his three Republican-appointed colleagues, who said they wanted to decide the matter now. Those three justices are Clarence Thomas, who wrote an eight-page dissent, and Samuel Alito and Neil Gorsuch, who simply noted their preference to have taken the case. The denial came on the court’s routine order list, which publicizes the latest action in pending appeals.

It takes four justices to grant review. So why didn’t Kavanaugh provide that fourth vote? After all, he deemed “questionable” the federal appeals court ruling that the justices declined to review, primarily concerning Maryland’s ban on the semi-automatic rifle.

But in his statement Monday, the Trump appointee noted that the issue is being reviewed by several other appeals courts, and that those courts’ forthcoming decisions “should assist this Court’s ultimate decisionmaking on the AR–15 issue.” He concluded that more petitions will likely come to the justices “shortly” and that the court “should and presumably will address the AR–15 issue soon, in the next Term or two.”

That’s a formally plausible position, but it might not be the whole story. Again, we have four justices interested in taking up what they see as an important issue. Even if they had granted review in this appeal Monday, that wouldn’t have teed up a decision until next term and likely not coming until a year from now. So, why put it off if all four think that depriving people of these particular weapons is violating their constitutional rights in the meantime? Kavanaugh’s punt all but guarantees continued deprivations (in their view) for at least another year or more (per his timeline).