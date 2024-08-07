Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘The dog caught the car’: Nicolle Wallace on the Supreme Court being out of step with regular Americans June 14, 2024 / 05:11

Assault weapons ruling raises possible Supreme Court guns test

Over dissent authored by a Trump appointee, a federal appeals court said Supreme Court precedent permits Maryland’s assault weapons ban.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 7, 2024, 12:10 PM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post