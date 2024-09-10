Missouri abortion rights amendment will be on the ballot in November

Abortion rights will be on the ballot in Missouri this November after the state’s top court reversed a lower court ruling against the measure, known as Amendment 3.

The Supreme Court of Missouri said on Tuesday:

By a majority vote of this Court, the circuit court’s judgment is reversed. Respondent John R. Ashcroft shall certify to local election authorities that Amendment 3 be placed on the November 5, 2024, general election ballot and shall take all steps necessary to ensure that it is on said ballot.

The court noted that opinions would be forthcoming, which should explain the judges’ reasoning.

It’s the latest legal battle over reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade in the 2022 Dobbs ruling. Abortion rights proponents have fought to put such measures on state ballots, with anti-abortion groups opposing them in court.

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for updates and expert analysis on the top legal stories. The newsletter will return to its regular weekly schedule when the Supreme Court’s next term kicks off in October.