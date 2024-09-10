Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘He is not capable of new-ness, just new lows’: Trump set to unleash barrage of debate lies September 9, 2024 / 08:07

Missouri abortion rights amendment will be on the ballot in November

Missouri voters will have the chance to decide on reproductive rights after the state’s high court reversed a ruling against the measure, known as Amendment 3.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post