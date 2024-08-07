Opinion

Christian activists try Ten Commandments law, emboldened by compromised Supreme Court June 21, 2024 / 11:36

Pressed on Ten Commandments displays, Louisiana governor gives bad advice

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said parents opposed to state-endorsed Ten Commandments displays in classrooms should tell their kids "not to look at them.”

Aug. 7, 2024, 12:53 PM EDT

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor.

