Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Analysis

Hegseth’s Senate testimony on court orders proves we’re living in the legal upside-down

The defense secretary said, in so many words, that we cannot count on the Pentagon's compliance with a federal court order. That's a big problem.

MAGA clash: Gabbard and Hegseth outside Trump inner circle on Iran June 19, 2025 / 06:17
By  Lisa Rubin
Illustration: Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin

Lisa Rubin is MS NOW's senior legal reporter and a former litigator.