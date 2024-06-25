Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Rachel Maddow blows up myth of big business support for Trump June 25, 2024 / 12:04

House Republicans start to see one of their own as ‘a sore loser’

When Donald Trump responded to a defeat with conspiracy theories, Republicans played along. When Rep. Bob Good did the same thing, the GOP turned on him.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post