Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

‘People do not trust them’: President Biden set to unveil term limits, other Supreme Court reforms July 29, 2024 / 09:56

Jack Smith seeks more time for planning after immunity ruling

The special counsel told Judge Chutkan that the government is still considering how to proceed after the Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
Aug. 9, 2024, 11:25 AM EDT

By

Jordan Rubin

Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post