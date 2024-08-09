Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat appeals weight disqualification ahead of gold medal match

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat just barely failed to make weight ahead of what was set to be her Olympic finals match on Wednesday against American wrestler Sarah Hildebrandt. Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, whom Phogat beat in the semifinal the day before, took Phogat’s place in the 50-kilogram final, and Hildebrandt won the gold — the second for U.S. women wrestlers in as many days.

While it was a great feat for Hildebrandt and the U.S. team, it was devastating for Phogat and her many supporters. As NBC News reported, she’s known for her “impassioned activism against sexual harassment in her sport, including making major allegations against the former president of the Wrestling Federation of India.” Phogat then announced her retirement, writing on social media (in a translation from Hindi by Reuters) that her “dreams are shattered. I don’t have any more strength.”

माँ कुश्ती मेरे से जीत गई मैं हार गई माफ़ करना आपका सपना मेरी हिम्मत सब टूट चुके इससे ज़्यादा ताक़त नहीं रही अब।



अलविदा कुश्ती 2001-2024 🙏



आप सबकी हमेशा ऋणी रहूँगी माफी 🙏🙏 — Vinesh Phogat (@Phogat_Vinesh) August 7, 2024

Now, you might be wondering: Why are you reading this dramatic wrestling story on a legal blog?