Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘JD Vance is no longer the most prominent Catholic from the United States, the pope is’ May 8, 2025 / 01:27

Washington state waters down child abuse law after pressure from Trump administration

Following lawsuits from the DOJ and local bishops, Washington will no longer require faith leaders to report child abuse admissions made during confession.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post