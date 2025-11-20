Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Morning Joe

The Tea, Spilled by Morning Joe: ‘A puppet — for the president?’

In today’s newsletter, Joe discusses the Justice Department’s missteps, a reimagining of Mount Rushmore by presidential historians and more.

Illustration: Natalie Sanders, images: Francis Chung, Tingey Injury Law Firm, Colin Lloyd/Unsplash/Getty
By  MS NOW

MS NOW

The place for in-depth analysis, commentary and informed perspectives.