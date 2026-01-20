A year later, one of Trump’s most lawless moves is headed for a reckoning

A year ago, Donald Trump launched one of his most subversive attacks on the Constitution when he signed an executive order purporting to end birthright citizenship.

“Blatantly unconstitutional” is what one of the several judges who halted the order called it. That Reagan-appointed judge, John Coughenour, said that in his decades on the bench he couldn’t recall another case “where the question presented is as clear as this one.” He called citizenship by birth an “unequivocal” right that’s “one of the precious principles that makes the United States the great nation that it is” — one that a president can’t change with an executive order.

Thus, Trump’s order, titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” in fact does the opposite and does so illegally.

Indeed, the Supreme Court might be poised to strike down the order by the summer.