'An aberration': New York Rep. Espaillat on Trump admin bid to end birthright citizenship

A year later, one of Trump’s most lawless moves is headed for a reckoning

One of Trump’s first moves in his second term was trying to end birthright citizenship. The Supreme Court will weigh in this term on the action deemed illegal in the lower courts.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

