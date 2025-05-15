Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Are we on a ‘slow march to authoritarianism’? Journalist weighs in May 10, 2025 / 09:04

‘Get out sooner rather than later’: Yale professors flee U.S. over fascism concerns

“We’re like people on the Titanic, saying ‘Our ship can’t sink,’” professor Marci Shore said. “There is no such thing as a ship that can’t sink.”

May. 15, 2025, 4:33 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post