Why Democrats struggle with messaging — and how they can fix it

This is the first post in the digital companion series to Jen Psaki’s “The Blueprint,” a new podcast examining where Democrats stand after big losses in 2024 and how they can win again. New episodes come out on Mondays. Listen wherever you get your podcasts. Below is an adapted excerpt from the Feb. 10 episode featuring Maryland Gov. Wes Moore.

Following November’s election, there’s been a lot of talk about Democrats and messaging. Analysts and pundits are quick to say the Democratic Party has a messaging problem, but the truth is, it’s a lot more complicated than that.

When I first decided to run for governor of Maryland, I had people telling me, “Listen, you’re new to this. I know you haven’t run for office before but you shouldn’t say the word poverty. It’s not a good word. People don’t like it. They don’t want to hear it and they don’t want to be reminded of it.”

As a politician, you can’t show voters you only care about them every two or four years.

I dismissed that idea right from the jump. Fighting poverty is a core reason I got involved in politics. I couldn’t believe that a country like ours allowed this level of child poverty, that children could have their entire lives decided for them before they had a say. That’s not something I’ll stay quiet about. I won’t change who I am or the things that I fight for.