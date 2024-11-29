Opinion

Donald Trump’s Cabinet and the Promise of Project 2025 November 23, 2024 / 05:21

Trump stacks administration with Project 2025 veterans

Despite all of the Trump team’s denials and attempts to distance themselves from it, the architects of the far-right blueprint will soon be inside the White House.

By  Ali Velshi  and  Jimson Rodriguez

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Jimson Rodriguez

Jimson Rodriguez is a Segment Producer for "Velshi."

