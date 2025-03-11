A (nearly) complete list of Trump’s actions in his seventh week in office

President Donald Trump seemed newly nervous about the economy in his seventh week in office.

With uncertainty due to his tariff policies causing a recent slide in the stock market, Trump tried several different lines, arguing that it was temporary or a minor disturbance, refusing to rule out a recession, then blaming it on “globalists.”

Here’s a mostly complete look at what the Trump administration has done over the last seven days:

• Lost a Supreme Court case, 5-4, in which the administration sought to continue a freeze on billions of dollars of foreign aid approved by Congress.

• Paused shipments of military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress after a contentious meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

• Gave his first joint address to Congress this term, defending tariffs while noting that there will be “a little disturbance” from them.

• Announced a new White House office centered on revitalizing commercial and naval shipbuilding.

• Told Congress that it should repeal the landmark 2022 bipartisan CHIPS Act to give subsidies to build semiconductors in the U.S.

• Said he would temporarily spare automakers from a new 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico.

• Stripped security clearances from the law firm Perkins Coie, which previously represented Hillary Clinton.

• Revoked security clearances and barred access to classified information for several Biden-era officials.

• Ordered a student loan forgiveness program to disqualify nonprofit workers who have engaged in “improper” activities.

• Called a Columbia student protester “pro-terrorist” and said his arrest is the first “of many to come.”

• Told about 180 employees of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who had been laid off to return to work.

• Listed hundreds of federal properties for sale, including the FBI headquarters, then took the list down.

• Floated the idea of having mail carriers conduct the U.S. census instead of hiring temporary workers.

• Gave some Republican senators Elon Musk’s phone number so they can call him to get problematic DOGE spending cuts reversed.

• Refused to rule out a recession in an interview with “Fox News Sunday,” saying the economy will see “a period of transition.”

• Saw the worst day for the Nasdaq since 2022 amid market fears sparked by tariff uncertainty and Trump’s remarks.

• Blamed “globalist countries and companies” for a recent slide in the stock market.

• Said “nobody has ever heard of” the southern African country of Lesotho.

