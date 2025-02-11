Trump keeps floating the idea of serving a third term

Since taking office three weeks ago, President Donald Trump has moved at breakneck speed to execute his agenda and “flood the zone.” Amid the torrent of executive orders, Elon Musk’s dubious efforts to seize government data and purge federal workers and the president’s outrageous proposals to take over foreign land, Trump also has repeatedly returned to the idea of serving a third term as president.

The notion, which is unconstitutional on its face, is one that Trump first raised years ago. While running for re-election in 2020, he floated the idea of serving a second term — and then a third one. Since winning the 2024 race, the 78-year-old has come back to the idea repeatedly, often almost as a quip.

After winning in November, Trump told House Republicans, “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say, ‘He’s so good, we’ve got to figure something else.’”

Then, the week after he was sworn in, Trump told members of the House GOP that he didn’t think he could run again but was unsure. And at the National Prayer Breakfast last week, he again suggested that it wasn’t set in stone that he wouldn’t be able to run for president again after serving two terms.

“They say I can’t run again; that’s the expression. ‘Sir …’ Then somebody said, ‘I don’t think you can.’ Oh!” Trump said, chuckling.

🚨Trump suggests a possible 3rd term: “They say I can’t run for president again. That’s the expression. ‘Sir…’ somebody said, ‘I don’t think you can.’ Oooh…”



This is the third time he’s ‘joked’ about a 3rd term in recent days. No reason to worry at all… pic.twitter.com/JNW2jtZHoT — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 6, 2025