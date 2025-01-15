Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Donald Trump’s Cabinet and the Promise of Project 2025 November 23, 2024 / 05:21

Trump’s CIA pick is expected to sail through confirmation. That wasn’t always the case.

Although John Ratcliffe isn't expected to face major difficulties being confirmed, there’s still concern about his place at the top of the CIA.

By  Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi

Ali Velshi is the host of “Velshi,” which airs Saturdays and Sundays on MSNBC. He has been awarded the National Headliner Award for Business & Consumer Reporting for “How the Wheels Came Off,” a special on the near collapse of the American auto industry. His work on disabled workers and Chicago’s red-light camera scandal in 2016 earned him two News and Documentary Emmy Award nominations, adding to a nomination in 2010 for his terrorism coverage.

Latest Post