SCOTUS could be the check on Trump’s tariffs plan that Congress should be

You might want to wait before you rush out to stock up on goods before our once and future president’s planned tariffs go into effect. While President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he will impose tariffs on his first day in office, there are plenty of practical and legal hurdles for Trump to clear before those tariffs could go into effect.
In addition to challenges under domestic law, Trump’s proposed tariffs may violate the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement that was negotiated during his first administration.
The most likely legal challenges may be based on the argument that he stepped outside of the admittedly broad authority that Congress granted the president. This type of challenge might gain new traction with the current conservative court, which has embraced the so-called “major questions doctrine.” Under this doctrine, Congress must provide clear authorization before an executive agency decides an issue of national significance.
While history indicates that courts will generally defer to the president’s decisions in this area, a recent Supreme Court case could change that. In June, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the opinion overturning the doctrine of “Chevron deference” and concluded that courts should exercise independent judgment and not defer to an executive agency’s interpretation of a congressional statute when it is ambiguous. This would allow courts to perform a more searching review of the actions that Trump takes under the congressional statutes authorizing him to impose tariffs in certain circumstances.
But let’s assume for a moment that Trump is able to make good on his campaign promises and impose tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada and China. And let’s further assume that such tariffs, as many expect, make our economy worse. The blame would fall not just on the White House, but also with Congress.
For almost a century, Congress has ceded much of its constitutional authority to regulate foreign commerce to the president. Congress’ abdication of responsibility allows presidents to usurp that power and impose their own will on our global trading partners, with potentially disastrous results. This is not what the founders intended. Those who drafted our Constitution envisioned a government of truly shared power, between three coequal branches, including two political branches. Sadly, in the area of imposing tariffs, the legislative branch seems to have hobbled itself to the benefit of the executive branch.
Under the Constitution, it is Congress, not the president, that has the power to regulate foreign commerce and impose tariffs. But since the Great Depression, Congress has delegated much of its authority to the president.
In 1934, Congress passed the Reciprocal Trade Agreements Act, which gave the president the power to negotiate trade agreements and make certain changes to U.S. tariff rates without congressional approval. President Franklin D. Roosevelt thus became the first president to have the power to unilaterally alter tariffs.