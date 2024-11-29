Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

SCOTUS could be the check on Trump’s tariffs plan that Congress should be

It is Congress, not the president, that has the constitutional power to regulate foreign commerce and impose tariffs

‘So easily corruptible’: Chuck Todd explains why Trump’s central role in tariffs is worrying November 27, 2024 / 08:20
By  Jessica Levinson
Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson

Jessica Levinson is a Loyola Law School professor and MS NOW columnist.