Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

White House ‘not concerned’ about potential business conflicts as Trump visits the Middle East May 13, 2025 / 16:12

Dem senators want answers on Trump dealings with pardon-seeking crypto bro

Changpeng Zhao, who pleaded guilty to money laundering, wants a pardon, and senators want to know about his links to the Trumps.

May. 15, 2025, 4:27 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post