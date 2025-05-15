Dem senators want answers on Trump dealings with pardon-seeking crypto bro

Democrats are sounding the alarm and demanding answers on potential conflicts of interest in the Trump family’s business dealings with a pardon-seeking former cryptocurrency CEO.

Trump’s trip to the Middle East has highlighted the various foreign investments Trump and his family have received since Trump’s return to the White House, and Democrats are eager to highlight what seems like obvious corruption.

Last week, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and several other senators sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pam Bondi demanding answers about the Trump family’s business affiliations with Changpeng Zhao, the founder and former CEO of Binance, a cryptocurrency firm.

Zhao pleaded guilty in 2023 to money laundering and was sentenced to four months in prison. Binance is no longer licensed to operate in several states across the U.S. but may not face a lawsuit from the SEC (depending on what Trump’s administration opts to do). Zhao has openly stated he’s been pushing for Trump to pardon him.

Now Democrats are raising concerns about corruption, as the Trump family’s crypto firm, World Liberty Financial, reportedly struck a deal with Binance — a deal that could net the Trump family millions of dollars, according to The New York Times. The letter sent by Democratic senators last week demands answers about the Trump administration’s plans to uphold a settlement agreement previously made between the feds and Binance, and whether the company has raised the question of a potential pardon for Zhao amid its talks with Trump administration officials.