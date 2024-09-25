Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Just fundamentally un-American’: Tim Miller goes off on Trump’s anti-immigration racism at rally September 24, 2024 / 11:33

‘Send them back’ chants show us what’s at stake in this election

The American people have a choice to make: It's not just who we want as our next president, but what kind of country we want to be.

By  Charlie Sykes  and  Allison Detzel

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post