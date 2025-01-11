As Trump blames Democrats for wildfires, Newsom invites him to see the damage firsthand

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has invited President-elect Donald Trump to survey the damage from the Los Angeles wildfires personally and to meet with victims as the incoming president continues to cast blame on Newsom and other Democrats.

In a letter to Trump posted to social media on Friday, Newsom noted their joint 2018 tour of the ruins of the Camp and Woolsey fires. “As you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California again — to meet with the Americans affected by these fires, see the devastation firsthand, and join me and others in thanking the heroic firefighters and first responders who are putting their lives on the line,” Newsom wrote.

“In the spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines,” he added.

.@realDonaldTrump, as you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California.



The hundreds of thousands of Americans – displaced from their homes and fearful for the future – deserve to see us all working together in their best interests, not… pic.twitter.com/R3C7cGqdBh — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) January 10, 2025