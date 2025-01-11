Opinion

‘Looking for a cartoon villain’: Trump, Musk fuel online conspiracies about California wildfires January 11, 2025 / 06:30

As Trump blames Democrats for wildfires, Newsom invites him to see the damage firsthand

Trump has seized on the fires to attack Newsom, one of his longtime Democratic targets. The governor has in turn accused Trump of politicizing the disaster.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

