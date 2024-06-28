Opinion

‘A liar’: McCaskill rips Trump but says Biden ‘failed’ a key test on debate stage June 28, 2024 / 06:02

I’ve never wanted to be a presidential surrogate more than I do right now

Presidential surrogates get to focus on the positives. But my job now is to be really honest about Joe Biden's debate performance.

By  Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

