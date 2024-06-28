I’ve never wanted to be a presidential surrogate more than I do right now

Donald Trump is a liar. A flawed character. He’s mean, a jerk, and very unlikable. That was obvious at last night’s presidential debate.

Now the hard and heartbreaking part.

I have been a surrogate for some presidential candidates in my time, and I know what the job is after a debate for a surrogate. And I’ve never wanted to be a surrogate more than I do right now. Because when you’re a surrogate, you have to focus on the positives. But, as I have said very clearly and very plainly — and my job now is to be really honest — Joe Biden had one thing he had to do last night, and he didn’t do it.

The president had to reassure America that he was up to the job at his age. And he failed.

Does that mean that Biden is not the right candidate? I think we’ll know a lot more in a few weeks. But I know I’m not the only one who watched the debate last night and felt terribly for Joe Biden. How did we get here?