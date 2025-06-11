Trump loves ‘Les Misérables’ — and entirely misses the point

In what may be one of the year’s most ironic moments, President Donald Trump will spend Wednesday night attending the opening of the musical “Les Misérables” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. No, this isn’t some presidential obligation that Trump is reluctantly fulfilling. Rather, as he told Fox News Digital last week: “I love the songs, I love the play. I think it’s great.”
For once, Trump seems to be telling the truth. True, none of the numbers from “Les Mis” appeared on his official playlist for his 2024 campaign, unlike other Broadway musicals like “Cats” or “Phantom of the Opera.” (His love of Andrew Lloyd Webber is well-known and deeply telling in its own way.) But I’d forgotten until today that during the announcement of his third presidential run in 2022, he walked onstage immediately following the strains of “Do You Hear the People Sing?”
In fact, he’s used the song multiple times at events over the years, almost always prompting similar bouts of confusion from people who understand “Les Misérables.” Which brings us to the other half of his statement to Fox News Digital: that he thinks the show is “great.” It’s entirely unclear to me whether there’s anything about the show’s characters, plot, themes, or general vibe that would speak to Trump on any deeper level.
For starters, “Do You Hear the People Sing?” is a wild choice of anthem for someone like Trump who has only known wealth and power. The song calls for a revolutionary uprising against the reestablished monarchy in favor of republican ideals and uplifting the poor and downtrodden. The students who belt the number then build a barricade on the streets before the army crushes their insurrection and dreams of a brighter future for France along with it.