Trump loves ‘Les Misérables’ — and entirely misses the point

In what may be one of the year’s most ironic moments, President Donald Trump will spend Wednesday night attending the opening of the musical “Les Misérables” at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. No, this isn’t some presidential obligation that Trump is reluctantly fulfilling. Rather, as he told Fox News Digital last week: “I love the songs, I love the play. I think it’s great.”

For once, Trump seems to be telling the truth. True, none of the numbers from “Les Mis” appeared on his official playlist for his 2024 campaign, unlike other Broadway musicals like “Cats” or “Phantom of the Opera.” (His love of Andrew Lloyd Webber is well-known and deeply telling in its own way.) But I’d forgotten until today that during the announcement of his third presidential run in 2022, he walked onstage immediately following the strains of “Do You Hear the People Sing?”

Former President Trump walks out at Mar a Lago after playing of Le Miserables anthem



He's introduced as the next president pic.twitter.com/ZJzpKm5IbX — Steven Nelson (@stevennelson10) November 16, 2022

In fact, he’s used the song multiple times at events over the years, almost always prompting similar bouts of confusion from people who understand “Les Misérables.” Which brings us to the other half of his statement to Fox News Digital: that he thinks the show is “great.” It’s entirely unclear to me whether there’s anything about the show’s characters, plot, themes, or general vibe that would speak to Trump on any deeper level.