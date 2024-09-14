Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘She’s a free spirit!’: Trump defends relationship with far-right racist Laura Loomer September 13, 2024 / 09:34

Trump makes half-hearted attempt to distance himself from Laura Loomer amid backlash 

Trump has tried to walk the line between defending his association with the 9/11 conspiracist and disassociating himself from her beliefs.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post