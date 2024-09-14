Trump makes half-hearted attempt to distance himself from Laura Loomer amid backlash 

Donald Trump made a feeble attempt to fend off bipartisan outrage over his association this week with Laura Loomer, the far-right social media activist and failed congressional candidate. As he tried to distance himself somewhat from her controversial opinions, Trump said she is not connected to his campaign and that he disagrees with her “statements.”

“Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign. She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social on Friday afternoon. “I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me, even to the point of doing anything to stop their Political Opponent, ME!”

Trump did not say specifically which of Loomer’s statements he disagreed with, but he has plenty to choose from. Loomer, 31, has a long history of making racist, offensive statements: She has called herself a “proud Islamophobe,” cheered the death of thousands of migrants, said 9/11 was an “inside job,” spread conspiracy theories about mass shootings and, more recently, posted a racist attack against Vice President Kamala Harris.