Nebraska Supreme Court green-lights competing pro- and anti-abortion ballot measures

Play

Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, voters have resoundingly sided with abortion rights in states when the issue has been on the ballot. This year, at least 10 states, including Nebraska, are slated to vote on abortion rights measures. In response, Republican officials in those states have resorted to a slew of tactics to undermine those initiatives ahead of the election.

Nebraska is the only state since the fall of Roe to put opposing abortion measures together on the ballot. It’s unclear which way voters are leaning: Organizers for both initiatives said last month that they had each submitted a roughly similar number of signatures to get ballot access. In the event that voters approve both measures, the one that gets the most votes in favor will be the one that’s enshrined in the state constitution, The Associated Press reported.