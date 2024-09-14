Nebraska Supreme Court green-lights competing pro- and anti-abortion ballot measures

Nebraska’s Supreme Court ruled Friday that competing abortion rights measures can be on the ballot in November, allowing voters to choose between expanding the right to abortion or codifying a 12-week ban into the state constitution.
The former would enshrine “a fundamental right to abortion until fetal viability, or when needed to protect the life or health of the pregnant patient” in Nebraska’s constitution. The other would ban abortions after the first trimester with exceptions for a medical emergency, rape or incest — essentially codifying the state’s current abortion ban into its constitution.
Anti-abortion supporters sued over the abortion rights initiative, arguing that it violated a state rule that requires a ballot proposal to address only one subject. The state’s high court ultimately ruled that measure does not violate the single-subject rule, thus allowing both measures to appear alongside each other on the ballot.