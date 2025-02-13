Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

Trump speaks with Putin on private call, agree to visit ‘each other’s nations’ February 12, 2025 / 05:03

Trump is far from done telling Putin what the Russian leader wants to hear

“They’re drinking vodka straight out of the bottle in the Kremlin tonight,” Trump’s former national security advisor said. “It was a great day for Moscow.”

Feb. 13, 2025, 12:51 PM EST

By

Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post