Trump is far from done telling Putin what the Russian leader wants to hear

Donald Trump’s record of embarrassing weakness toward Russia is not exactly new. On the contrary, it’s been a staple of his career in politics. But as the Republican president’s second term gets underway, it’s striking to see the degree to which he’s adding to this ignominious record. An NBC News report summarized:

For a decade, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been the West’s pariah after first annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula and then launching a full-scale invasion of the country. Now, President Donald Trump has given Putin a big boost— and possibly re-entry onto the global stage — by offering him much of what he’s been asking for in Ukraine.

Consider some of the recent events that have unfolded in and around the White House.

And then, of course, there’s our allies in Ukraine — whom the Republican has blamed for the war that was imposed on them by their authoritarian neighbors.

“Putin has scored a whole series of victories today. It’s hard to encompass them all,” former White House national security adviser John Bolton told CNN. The former Trump aide added, “They’re drinking vodka straight out of the bottle in the Kremlin tonight. It was a great day for Moscow.”

The next time the incumbent American president talks about how “tough” he is with Russia, keep this in mind.