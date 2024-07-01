Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘With fear for our democracy, I dissent’: Justice Sotomayor slams majority’s ruling July 1, 2024 / 05:08

Justices Sotomayor and Jackson fear for democracy in their dissents

The Democratic appointees said the Supreme Court's decision on Donald Trump's immunity claims would hurt the country.

By  Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith

Ryan Teague Beckwith is a newsletter editor for MS NOW.

Latest Post