Fmr. Trump Org VP on helicopter ride: ‘Donald was really, really scared’ August 10, 2024 / 05:52

In his helicopter story, Trump may have confused Willie Brown with another Black politician

The controversy has renewed questions about the 78-year-old politician’s mental fitness.

Aug. 10, 2024, 7:54 PM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

